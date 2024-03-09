Oscars 2024: Oscar Best Picture Winners And Nominees In Last One Decade- Academy Awards List

Since 1929, the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, have celebrated cinematic achievements with the Best Picture award, a significant honour recognizing the film's producers. This accolade stands out as every member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has the privilege to nominate and vote for the final winner, making it a unique category. The Best Picture award traditionally wraps up the ceremony, spotlighting it as the event's most prestigious prize.



This year, the Oscars have nominated 10 films for Best Picture, showcasing a diverse range of storytelling and filmmaking excellence. The contenders include "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Anatomy of a Fall," "The Holdovers," "American Fiction," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives," and "The Zone of Interest." As the Oscars 2024 approaches, anticipation grows around which film will claim the top honour.

Decade of Best Picture Winners and Nominees

Reflecting on the past decade, the Oscars have recognized a variety of films that have captivated audiences and critics alike. Here's a glance at the winners and their fellow nominees over the last ten years: