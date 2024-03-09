Oscars 2024: Oscar Best Picture Winners And Nominees In Last One Decade- Academy Awards List

The Oscars 2024 Best Picture category boasts a diverse lineup, including films like 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'. A look back at the past decade's winners highlights the evolving cinematic landscape.


Since 1929, the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, have celebrated cinematic achievements with the Best Picture award, a significant honour recognizing the film's producers. This accolade stands out as every member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has the privilege to nominate and vote for the final winner, making it a unique category. The Best Picture award traditionally wraps up the ceremony, spotlighting it as the event's most prestigious prize.

This year, the Oscars have nominated 10 films for Best Picture, showcasing a diverse range of storytelling and filmmaking excellence. The contenders include "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Poor Things," "Anatomy of a Fall," "The Holdovers," "American Fiction," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Maestro," "Past Lives," and "The Zone of Interest." As the Oscars 2024 approaches, anticipation grows around which film will claim the top honour.

Decade of Best Picture Winners and Nominees

Reflecting on the past decade, the Oscars have recognized a variety of films that have captivated audiences and critics alike. Here's a glance at the winners and their fellow nominees over the last ten years:

YearWinnerNominees
201312 Years a SlaveAmerican Hustle, Captain Phillips, Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, Her, Nebraska, Philomena, The Wolf of Wall Street
2014SpotlightThe Big Short, Bridge of Spies, Brooklyn, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Martian, The Revenant, Room
2015MoonlightArrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea
2016The Shape of WaterCall Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
2017Green BookBlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Roma, A Star Is Born, Vice
2018ParasiteFord v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
2019NomadlandThe Trial of the Chicago 7, Sound of Metal, Promising Young Woman, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari
2020CODABelfast, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story
2021Everything Everywhere All at OnceAll Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking

The Oscars have long been a celebration of cinematic art, recognizing films that leave an indelible mark on culture and society. As we look forward to the Oscars 2024, the anticipation builds to see which film will join the ranks of these esteemed winners. The Best Picture category not only celebrates the year's finest in cinema but also reflects the evolving landscape of storytelling in film.

