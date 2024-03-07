Oscars 2024 Prediction: Ryan Gosling, Robert De Niro- Who Will Win Best Supporting Actor At Academy Awards?

Oscars 2024: The Oscars, a ceremony rich in history and prestige, have been celebrating the achievements of actors and filmmakers since the 9th Academy Awards. One of the highly anticipated categories each year is the Best Supporting Actor award, recognizing exceptional talent in supporting roles. From its inception, where winners received plaques, to the present day where the iconic Oscar statuette is awarded, this category has seen 87 actors honored for their outstanding performances. Walter Brennan was the first to receive this accolade for "Come and Get It," with Ke Huy Quan being the latest recipient for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."



Top Contenders for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars 2024

In the upcoming 2024 Oscars, several actors have emerged as frontrunners in the Best Supporting Actor category, showcasing a diverse range of performances. Sterling K. Brown delivers a compelling performance in "American Fiction" as Dr. Clifford "Cliff" Ellison. Directed by Cord Jefferson, the film explores the life of a disillusioned novelist-professor whose satirical take on stereotypical Black literature is mistakenly taken seriously by the liberal elite.

Robert De Niro is another notable contender for his role in "Killers of the Flower Moon." This epic western crime drama, directed by Martin Scorsese, features De Niro as William King Hale. The film is an adaptation of David Grann's 2017 non-fiction book, delving into a series of murders in the Osage nation.

Robert Downey Jr. is in the running for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer." Directed by Christopher Nolan, this epic biographical thriller shines a light on J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, and his significant role in the development of the atomic bomb. Downey Jr.'s performance adds depth to the narrative, focusing on the historical figures behind the Manhattan Project.

Ryan Gosling is nominated for his role as Ken in "Barbie," a fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig. Alongside Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie, Gosling's portrayal explores themes of self-discovery and adventure, bringing a fresh perspective to the iconic Mattel characters.

Mark Ruffalo rounds out the list of top contenders with his performance in "Poor Things." Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and based on Alasdair Gray's novel, the film tells the story of Bella Baxter, played by Emma Stone, and her tumultuous relationship with Duncan Wedderburn, a character brought to life by Ruffalo's nuanced performance.

