Oscars 2024: Here’s What Cillian Murphy & Emma Stone Get After Winning Top Laurels At Academy Awards

Oscars 2024: The much talked about 96th Academy Awards took place on March 10 in Los Angeles and it was indeed a night to remember. The prestigious ceremony witnessed the big shots of industry gracing the red carpet at the Dolby Theatres. The awards function was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel just like last year.

Advertisement

It has been quite a special event for the entire team of Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer which managed to rule the Oscars 2024. The much loved movies has managed to win 7 awards followed by Emma Stone's Poor Things which also enjoyed a lot of appreciation during the event. Interestingly, Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr managed to clinch their first ever Oscars for Oppenheimer in the best director and best supporting actor categories.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone were announced as the best actor and best actress for Oppenheimer and Poor Things respectively. And as the winners of the top laurels have been announced, there have been speculations about what Cillian and Emma won after winning the best actor and best actress trophy.