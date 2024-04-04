Parasyte: The Grey OTT Release Date & Time: When & Where To Watch Hellbound Director's Korean Horror Drama

Parasyte: The Grey Release Date & Time: Korean dramas have often suprised us with their exceptional storyline. This time it is bringing in the story where human beings will be seen fighting with the parasitic creatures. Based on Japanese manga 'Parasyte', the Korean series 'Parasyte: The Grey' is helmed by Yeon Sang-ho, famous for his work in 'Train To Busan,' 'Hellbound,' and 'Jung E.' As you gear up for the weekend, you can binge watch watch 6 episodes long 'Parasyte: The Grey' as the series' thrilling storyline promises to keep you tuned in until the end.

Advertisement

PARASYTE: THE GREY RELEASE DATE & TIME

'Parasyte: The Grey' will premiere on Netflix on April 5 at 3 am EST/ 12 am PST on Netflix. The Indian viewers can watch the show at 12.30 pm IST. The viewers won't have to wait for each eisodes dropping every week instead all 4 episodes will drop at once on the premiere day.

Advertisement