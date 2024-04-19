Rebel Moon Part 2 The Scargiver Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After It Hit The OTT Platfor

Rebel Moon- Part 2: The Scargiver Full Movie Leaked In HD: Rebel Moon- Part 2: The Scargiver is the second part of the epic space opera film produced, enacted, cinematographer, and written by Zack Snyder. The movie is the sequel to Rebel Moon-Part 1: A Child of Fire. The movie was dropped directly on the Netflix OTT platform on April 19 in India as well as other parts of the world other than the USA, where it hit the streaming platform on April 12.

Rebel Moon- Part 2: The Scargiver Synopsis

When a threat approaches, Kora teams up with the surviving warriors and leads them to a fight and defend their new home Veldt against the Motherworld.

Rebel Moon- Part 2: The Scargiver Full Movie Leaked

The movie, after its much-awaited OTT release on Netflix, fell prey to the rampant piracy mafia that attacked the movie by copying its entire content. The entire content of the film was copied in HD and shared in the form of links. These links enable the user to watch and download the Rebel Moon-Part 2: The Scargiver movie. These links to Rebel Moon Part 2 full movie are being shared on several social media platforms online which will enable the user to watch the movie and download it for free.

Rebel Moon- Part 2: The Scargiver Cast

The movie stars Sodia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Anthony Hopkins (as the voice of Jimmy), Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, and Charlotte Maggi among others in key roles.

Rebel Moon- Part 2: The Scargiver Crew

The movie was written and directed by Zack Snyder, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Zack Snyder along with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten. Produced under the The Stone Quarry and Grand Electric banners, the movie has its cinematography by Zack Snyder himself. Dody Dorn worked as the editor; Tom Holkenborg composed the entire background score and music.

