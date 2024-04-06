Riot Games And XG Collaborate On Anthem For VALORANT Champions Tour 2024

Riot Games and the hip hop and R&B-inspired girl group, XG, have unveiled their plans to launch a collaboration single titled 'UNDEFEATED’ for the forthcoming VALORANT Champions Tour Pacific (VCT Pacific) 2024 tournament. This exciting collaboration marks XG's first foray into the gaming world and is set to be released globally across all streaming platforms on April 12. This announcement follows closely on the heels of XG's upcoming single 'WOKE UP’, which is expected on May 21.



The production of 'UNDEFEATED’ was meticulously overseen by JAKOPS (SIMON), XG's Executive Producer, who aimed to infuse the song with the group's unique blend of confidence and vibrant energy. The single is designed to inspire, with a message of "fearlessly seizing victory at all times." Its composition features a heavy bassline, minimalistic drums, and dreamy synthesizers, complemented by the distinctive vocals of XG members.

