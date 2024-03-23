Road House: Did You Know Jake Gyllenhaal Is HUGE Fan Of Patrick Swayze Since Long Time?

Jake Gyllenhaal steps into a unique role as a UFC fighter-turned-bouncer in Prime Video's latest offering, "Road House." This film is a fresh take on the 1989 cult classic that shares its name. However, for Gyllenhaal, the project is more than just another entry in his filmography. It's a nod to a personal connection he shared with Patrick Swayze, the star of the original movie. Gyllenhaal, a long-time admirer of Swayze, highlights their friendship and the impact Swayze had on him both personally and professionally.

Advertisement

"I was not just familiar with 'Road House'; I was a huge fan of Patrick Swayze since I was a kid," Gyllenhaal recalls. Their relationship went beyond mere acquaintance, evolving into a supportive friendship after co-starring in "Donnie Darko." According to Gyllenhaal, Swayze's approach to the role was "really special," and he aims to honor that spirit in the reimagined version, albeit with a contemporary twist.

Advertisement

The collaboration with director Doug Liman was sparked by their shared interest in challenging norms and expectations. Gyllenhaal's enthusiasm for the project was immediate, spurred by a casual dinner conversation that led to his casting in the film. This partnership promises a movie that redefines the original, while still paying homage to its essence.

With a cast featuring Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Joaquim De Almeida, and Lukas Gage, "Road House" is more than just a trip down memory lane. It's a blend of heart, humor, and action, now available for streaming on Prime Video in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Advertisement