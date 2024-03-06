Steven Spielberg, Emily Brunt Among Stars To Present Oscars 2024; Deets Inside

The 96th Oscars, set to air live on March 10, has unveiled its third set of presenters, featuring a lineup of Hollywood's finest, including Steven Spielberg, Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and America Ferrera. This announcement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences adds to the anticipation of the prestigious event. Other luminaries taking the stage include Cynthia Erivo, Sally Field, Ariana Grande, Ben Kingsley, Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, Tim Robbins, Mary Steenburgen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Christoph Waltz, and Forest Whitaker.

With the ceremony rapidly approaching, the Academy shared, "Meet your third slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars," heightening the excitement among fans and followers.

Advertisement

Previously, the Academy had disclosed two sets of presenters that included stars like Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, and Al Pacino. Joining them will be Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer, and Ramy Youssef.

Advertisement

The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will once again host the Academy Awards, with popular TV personality Jimmy Kimmel returning as host for the fourth time. This year's Oscars has Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' leading the nominations with a total of 13 nods. The biographical thriller is closely followed by Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Poor Things' with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10 nods. The array of films and talent nominated this year showcases the diverse and dynamic nature of contemporary cinema.

Advertisement