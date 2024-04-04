Sugar OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: When & Where To Watch Colin Farrell Starrer Thriller Drama

Sugar OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: Fond of thriller movies? Wanting to watch something that will keep you at the toes and at the same time answer all your questions? Well, we have got the perfect watch for you this weekend. You can tune in to 'Sugar' this weekend, but let me warn you beforehand that the show is not that sugary. 'The Batman' actor has geared up for yet another action thriller drama, hypening the excitement of the fans.

SUGAR RELEASE DATE & TIME

Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell starrer 'Sugar' will release on Apple TV+ on April 5, 2024 at 9 pm PT and April 6, 6.30 am IST for Indian viewers. The first two epsidoes are set to drop on the premiere day with others following the weekly release.

