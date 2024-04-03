Taylor Swift Net Worth: Eras Tour Singer Officially Declared Billionaire, Rihanna and Jay-Z Joins The List

Taylor Swift Officially Becomes Billionaire: After numerous hit songs, Taylor Swift has secured a position on Forbes' Billionaires list. The 'Blank Space' singer achieved billionaire status in October of last year. This significant achievement coincided with her Eras Tour, which became the first tour in history to gross over a billion dollars. Reports suggest that Taylor Swift's success is attributed entirely to her performances and songwriting during the Eras tour. Alongside Taylor Swift, several other singers have also made it onto the billionaires' list. As we celebrate the singer's success, let's take a closer look at her net worth.

TAYLOR SWIFT NET WORTH

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift's net worth is estimated to be $1.1 billion. Her remarkable success can be attributed to the groundbreaking events of 2023. She kicked off her Eras Tour, captivating audiences worldwide. Furthermore, Taylor was named Person of the Year by Time Magazine. Collaborating with Travis Kelce, she released the 'Eras Tour' Film, which grossed $261 million globally.

Taylor's Eras Tour not only topped charts in North America but also globally, generating a staggering $41.04 billion. With 4.35 million tickets reportedly sold across 60 tour dates, Taylor Swift earned approximately $27 million per 3-hour show, solidifying her status as a major earner in the industry.

WHICH OTHER SINGERS ARE BILLIONAIRE BESIDES TAYLOR SWIFT?

Alongside Taylor Swift, three other musicians have attained billionaire status. Joining the ranks are Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Jimmy Buffet. Rapper and record producer Jay-Z's net worth is estimated at $2.5 billion, while Rihanna's stands at $1.4 billion. Additionally, Jimmy Buffet's net worth is an impressive $1 billion.

