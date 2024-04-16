The Idea Of You OTT Release Date, Platform: Here's When Anne Hathaway's Romantic Drama Will Premiere Online

Prime Video's latest romantic drama, The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, made a splash at its debut at SXSW in March. The movie, inspired by Robinne Lee's beloved novel, tells the story of a 40-year-old single mother, Solène Marchand, played by Hathaway, and her unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, portrayed by Galitzine, the lead singer of the boy band August Moon. The film captures the couple's journey as they navigate the complexities of a high-profile relationship.

As one of the producers and the film's lead, Hathaway shared her passion for romantic films, emphasizing the authenticity of Solène and Hayes' relationship. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Ella Rubin, Annie Mumolo, and Reid Scott, among others. The Idea of You is set for an exclusive Prime Video release on May 2, promising to deliver a story that resonates with those who cherish love's true essence.

