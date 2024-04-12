Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download In HD After Its OTT Debut

Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp Full Movie Leaked: This live-action animated movie, which falls under the slapstick comedy genre, was finally out on the OTT platform Netflix. The movie directed by Jon Rosenbaum is the latest entrant among the children's favourites on the OTT giant.

The movie made a dashing debut on Netflix on April 12 and is based on Woody Woodpecker by Universal Pictures and Walter Lantz.

Advertisement

Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp Premise

Woody, a woodpecker bird gets expelled from the forest for its mischievousness. He then goes to Camp Woo Hoo, which he thinks is going to be his permanent abode. However, as things look bright for Woody, an Inspector shows up and threatens to shut down the entire camp.

Photo Credit:

The Netflix original movie couldn't escape the rampant piracy mafia, despite being released directly on the OTT platform. The movie was attacked by these illegal websites that copied the entire content of the film and made it available online for free watching. These links to the Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp full movie are being shared on several social media platforms online which will enable the user to watch the movie and download it for free.

Advertisement

Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp

Eric Bauza gave the voice of Woody Woodpecker while Kevin Michael Richardson rendered his' for the Buzz Buzzard character in this animated film. Similarly, Tom Kenny voiced Wally Walrus, Chole De Los Santos as Maggie, Esther Son as Rose, Evan Stanhope as Gus, George Holahan-Cantwell as Orson, Kershawn Theodore as Mikey, and CC Dewar as Devin among other voice artists who rendered their skills for bringing to live this animated movie.

Advertisement

Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp Crew

Produced by Jon Kuyper under Universal Animation Studios and Universal 1440 Entertainment banners, Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp's screenplay was written by Cory Edwards, Jim Martin, and Stephen Mazur. Ross Emery was the film's cinematographer and Jonathan Tappin worked as the editor. Michael Lira composed the film's entire background score and music.

DISCLAIMER- FILMIBEAT doesn't support or promote piracy as it is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We sincerely request you to not participate in any such practice or encourage piracy in any form.