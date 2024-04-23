XG Captivates Global Audience With New 'XG TAPE #4' Featuring HARVEY

XG, the hip-hop and R&B-inspired girl group, has released the latest video in their "XG TAPE" series, captivating fans worldwide. This series, known as "XG LAB STUDIO," focuses on rap performances and began before the group's official debut. The newest release, "XG TAPE #4," features HARVEY performing "Big Mad (HARVEY)" over Ktlyn's beat, marking the first vertical video in the series. This addition showcases HARVEY's unique rap flow and style, adding a new dimension to XG's expanding musical repertoire.

The "XG TAPE" series has been a significant part of establishing XG's hip-hop credentials. Starting with "XG TAPE #1 Chill Bill," members JURIN and HARVEY demonstrated their rap skills, quickly attracting attention. The series continued with "XG TAPE #2 GALZ XYPHER," where COCONA, MAYA, HARVEY, and JURIN rapped in English, Japanese, and Korean, drawing praise from international artists and influencers. "XG TAPE #3" further explored hip-hop culture with performances by HARVEY, MAYA, JURIN, and COCONA over beats produced by J. Cole and The Neptunes. Notably, rapper Armani White expressed interest in collaborating with XG in Asia.



