Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Review: Smart CGI Anime But That’s About It

Originator Akira Toriyama and TOEI Animation have been making several changes in terms of technique, so that the cinema viewers experience is bigger and the tech-specs are better suited to the cinema screen.

Dragon Ball, one of the most popular franchises ever created, gets yet another anime cinema avatar. The original manga which ran from 1984 to 1995 merged into a franchise that has been around for more than three decades. Most of the filmed series have gone straight to video though, and only a select few have garnered success as theatrical experiences. Dragon Ball of late, has gained strength both in manga and anime form.

Goku and Vegeta, erstwhile central characters in the series are not exactly the main characters here. Peripheral characters get to be protagonists and have much more to do in this one, than seen before. Piccolo, who was forgotten throughout the later parts of Z and Super is one of the many interesting characters in the series. He has a bigger character arc here. Expository dialogue "Do all of you remember the name Red Ribbon Army?" opens the experience.

This is the latest animated adaptation-extension of the hugely popular "Dragon Ball" manga comics. This latest addition, fits in rather well with that transitioning ambition as it could be said to be amongst the better versions of the extensive franchise.

The CGI animation in Super Hero looks detailed. While the overall experience of the cinema series is not exactly validating, it can be said that there has been several cutting edge improvements on the tech side.

But the entertainment value is still rather niggardly. There are still several years of tech development to go before we can experience smoother transitioning between frames.

Arc System Works' Dragon Ball FighterZ, a game which involved a lot of action, was presented in 3D and that probably was the incentive to make this current film in 3D. Despite watching it in 2D, the film looked pretty good visually. But even so, one felt no connectedness with what was going on with the characters. The character development was rather factitious and unless you are a fan familiar with the stories and hung up on nostalgia, you wouldn't be entertained.