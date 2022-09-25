House Of The Dragon Episode 5 Review: Setting Up The Path To An Upheaval

Episode 5 of House of the Dragon , titled We Light the Way, is full of development. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has decided on a suitable bridegroom for Rhaenyra. Daemon (Matt Smith), his disgruntled brother is already scheming his way towards the throne he covets. With his wife done out of the way, his chances were looking bright but Viserys’ plan cuts him out once again and brings Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the groom Laenor’s parents, back into the fold closer to the throne. The wedding festivities are on in full swing but a stirrup of passions leads to a hasty betrothal ceremony.

This episode is dark, brutal and basically speculates on the outcome of unrestricted passions.

Queen Alicent makes her displeasure felt, Daemon tries to re-engage with Rhaenyra and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) finds himself left out in the cold and vents his frustrations on Laenor’s consort.

It’s quite a vicious turnaround. The fight scene comes just out of the blue and one couldn’t understand the motivation or the consequences. It was a bit too confusing. Looks like it was meant merely to shock you out of getting too immersed in the sequential storyline.

There are no major battles to be won yet, nor is there any room for Dragon fire in this episode. It’s all about ensuring the Targaryen lineage and securing the throne for future heirs.

The family of schemers has a lot of behind-the-scenes work to do with shifting alliances, newer factions emerging and enmities developing.

The scale of the series has contracted quite a bit but the biting dialogue, political twists and character machinations continue in right earnest.

The production design excels in the setting up of the throne room at King’s Landing – newly outfitted for a weeklong wedding celebration. The choreography is engaging – Dance of the Dragons is quite a revelation in itself. The cinematography of dark, stone-hewed visuals emanates cold foreboding. And the performances hit all the right notes.

This episode of House of the Dragon manages to work up interest, as it gathers up some more antagonists in its efforts to stir up a storm!