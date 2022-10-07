House Of The Dragon Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Darkness All Around

Rating: 2.5 /5 Star Cast: Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Graham Mactavish, Mathew Needham, Jefferson Hall Director: Miguel Sapochnik

The internal succession war within House Targaryen is getting bloodier by the decade. Disney+ Hotstar series House of the Dragon's seventh episode goes brutal and excessively dark all in the name of power and lust for the throne. It's but obvious the Westeros are sliding uncontrollably toward a calamitously bloody war but the body count is mounting way before that can happen.

Laena Velaryon, her brother Laenor, and a man whose name we never learn are killed off quite conveniently - not to mention the loss of an eye of a young prince and a relatively less serious wound to Rhaenyra.

The Miguel Sapochnik-helmed House of The Dragon Season 1 Episode 7 titled 'Driftmark' is so dark that it makes most of the characters in those visuals look almost invisible. Secret assignations, behind-the-scenes plotting, and insidious machinations in an effort to grab power are part and parcel of this Targaryen legacy.

House of the Dragon Episode 6 and 7 are clearly the show's worst two episodes even if they are bloodier than what went before. The sixth episode saw the new actors searching for purchase. Thankfully, in this seventh episode, they appear to have found it. Both actors playing Rhaenyra and Alicent appear to have found their footing and have begun showing their craft.