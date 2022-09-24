LOTR: The Rings Of Power Episode 5 Review: Dark, Conflicted, Full Of Foreboding

Rating: 3.5 /5

Cast: Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Lloyd Owen, Maxim Baldry, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh

Director: Wayne Che Yip

There's plenty of conflict in Episode 5 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the lead players appear to be grappling with individual moral dilemmas.

LOTR Episode 5, "Partings",

picks-up where Episode 4 left off, but is heavier and deeper and we get to experience a sense of what is to come.

The murkiness helps us get an inkling about some of the answers we were expecting from the show by now - the Orcs pursuit of Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), the Meteor Man/Stranger's uncanny powers, Waldreg's choice of serving Sauron, Míriel's (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) wavering on the merits of a war to save the southlands, Elrond's (Robert Aramayo) conflict regarding duty to his friend versus his obligation to save his people, Bronwyn's (Nazanin Boniadi) resolve to stand and fight when genocide is imminent, and Nori's (Markella Kavenagh) continued faith in the Stranger (Daniel Weyman).

This episode is particularly high on drama, and the uncertainty that the characters experience is quite palpable. It's a hook that the writers know the audience will thrive on.

Director Wayne Che Yip and writer Justin Doble amp up the intensity while putting all the lead players' life at risk.