Mrs Harris Goes To Paris Movie Review: Old-Fashioned, Feel-Good Entertainer

But it's Lesley Manville's intimately engaging performance alone that gives the narrative some semblance of believability. The narrative aids her in that by balancing negative and positive moments with virtuous ennoblement.

It's a whimsical set-up at best. Who would imagine that a lady eking out her living by cleaning homes would have the temerity to dream of owning a dress costing around 500 pounds sterling?

The unassuming Mrs. H's attempt to do something extraordinary, maybe even foolish, for a woman of her limited means, doesn't feel put on at all - even it is contrived. The narrative uses predictable beats to spice up the adventure. Isabelle Huppert becomes the villain as the Salon Manager looking down her nose at Ada with scarcely veiled contempt.

Advertisement

The sweetly compelling flavour and poignant shifts make Ada's impossible dreams worth applauding.

The old-fashioned retro takes and the fifties fashion lends the film a certain polish and old-worldly charm.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris embraces the value of pursuing one's dreams while extolling the virtues of haute couture through a capricious, almost outrageous idea. Even so, it's a winning take!