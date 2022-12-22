EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Renuka Shahane On 35 Years In Entertainment Industry, Working With Rajshri And Dharma

Q. How was the experience of working with Dharma Productions?

A. It was very heartfelt working with Dharma Productions. The way they treat all the actors with respect and take care of everyone's needs, it's just lovely. It has been very interesting working with this entire unit. Shashank (Khaitan) is very chill as a director. He keeps everything so organized on the sets that an actor doesn't need to have any tension. You just have to go, do your work and come back home. Dharma is one of the biggest production houses in our industry and their experience reflects in their work. There is a warmth in the way they make films. It is very important to treat your artists with respect and I have seen that here. That's why everyone has given their 100 percent in the film as well.

Q. How was your on-set bonding with the co-actors like Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar?

A. Whenever I work with young artists, it boosts my energy as well. It was wonderful working with Vicky, Bhumi, Kiara and everyone. All of them are so dedicated towards their work, it is wonderful to see their passion. It's not that they think that they have become stars, so everything will come easy to them. All of them work very hard and give utmost respect to other artists. I would say it is all heart touching. I really enjoyed working with all of them. Sayaji Shinde has been a very old co-actor of mine, it was fun working with him again.

Q. What things do you keep in mind while choosing a film today?

A. I just want to do something which I have never done before. It is important for me to see, if the film wants to say something new. There should be something different in the thought process of the director, and the writer, which I find attractive. There is no fun in trite stories. So I definitely see how my character is written and what is its importance in the story.

Q. You made your debut in the year 1987 with the TV serial PC Aur Mausi. So, you have completed 35 years in the entertainment world this year. How do you look back to this journey and which movies or shows are still close to your heart?

A. (Laughs) Yes, it's been 35 years. I started my journey with PC and Mausi, so that show has been very close to my heart always. In that I got a chance to work with Farida Jalal ji. She is such a fine artist, so sweet, it was a great learning experience working with her. I was so young at that time and full of confidence. Today I feel nervous, but in those days I did not think twice about anything. Then in Lifeline I got a chance to work with Tanvi Azmi, Ila Arun, Pankaj Kapur. I was also an assistant director in that, so it was a different experience. Since then it was in my heart that I should do direction. However, I kept on getting back to back projects. But if you ask me to name shows or films which are closest to my heart, then it is Surbhi and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Because of Surbhi, my name reached every household. People started knowing me through Doordarshan. Mostly what happens is that if you do television, you are known by the name of your characters. But because of Surbhi, I started becoming popular by my own name. That was a big deal for me. Then Hum Aapke Hain Koun came and the way that film became a national phenomena, the recognition I got from that is still special for me. However, I have played many different characters in television, all of which are very close to my heart.

Advertisement

Q. The special thing is that people still resonate with the characters you played.

A. Absolutely, and I would call it a blessing. This rarely happens. When you are not on screen, people tend to forget you. But for me people's love has always remained intact. They still remember the work I have done. They like to see me. I am also told that I should do more films.

Q. What changes you observed in the industry in last 35 years?

A. I think there has been a lot of improvement in the way of working, and the first and foremost thing is discipline. Earlier, industry used to work more on trust. We didn't have any contracts etc. We used to rely on words. But now I feel that having discipline in industry is very important. The environment in which we work today is very inspiring. We can see so many women working on the sets today, which was a rare sight in earlier times. Now the industry has opened up. The respect for each other has increased. People are working towards gender equality. Even the kind of topics that we are bringing to the audience today is so vast that we could have never imagined it in the 90s.

Q. How did you get introduced to the world of entertainment?

A. I used to do theater with Satyadev Dubey ji. At that time it was just a hobby. Satyadev Dubey ji had an association with the writer-directors of PC and Mausi, Gulan Kriplani and Jayant Kriplani. When they came to know about me, they took my audition. Then they finalised me and Pankaj Berry, along with Farida ji. And once you enter in the industry, word of mouth can create wonders. Like I got Circus through word of mouth. Amol Gupte ji had never seen me, but he came to know about me through someone. Then he told Aziz Mirza. After that Aziz sir called me to his office, took my reading for that character and I got that serial. So just like this my journey went ahead.

Q. And how did Hum Aapke Hain Koun came your way?

A. At first Sooraj ji did not know who Renuka was. He had not seen my work. But in a single day three different people suggested my name to him. One was Jayanthi dada, who is the make-up man of Rajshri Productions, the other was their production manager and the third was their art director. Then Sooraj ji felt that who is this girl after all! Then he saw Surbhi and Circus. He was still in two thoughts because the role was of Madhuri's elder sister, a little maturity was needed for that character. Then he called me, auditioned and finalized me for the film.

Q. What do you remember today when you think of Hum Aapke Hain Koun?

A. I think of Sooraj ji's work ethics. The respect with which he used to work with everyone. He used to treat everyone with so much love. I have never seen him raising his voice. The atmosphere we got on that set is reflected in the film. Not only Sooraj Barjatya, but everyone in Rajshri production is very calm. Getting a chance to work with people like him at such an early stage was a big deal for me. But then later I used to compare everyone with them, so it was little disheartening too. Rajshri had raised my expectations. That's why after Hum Aapke Hain Koun, I seldom did any film and shifted to television.

Q. How has been your experience as a director in Tribhanga?

A. It is a completely different process. As an actor you depend on a lot of people, but as a director you are the captain of the ship. If people like the film, then the credit goes to you, if the film gets thrashed, then the flaws are also yours. I really like the responsibility of direction. I find the journey from an idea to making a full feature film very interesting and satisfying.

Q. Will we ever see you and Ashutosh (Rana) sir sharing the screen?

A. (Laughs) It is our dream too to share the screen together sometime. If something good, something different comes, which will make both of us happy, then why not.

Q. Can you share something about your upcoming movies and shows?

A. There is a Marathi web series and a Hindi feature film that I have worked on, that will release next year (2023). Apart from this, I am working on two scripts, if I will find a producer, I will bring it on the floor next year.