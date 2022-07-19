INTERVIEW! Mallika Sherawat: A- List Actors Demand Different Kind Of Dynamics, Which I Am Not Comfortable With

Q. How was the period of lockdown for you?

A. I mostly spent time with myself, read books. I love reading Swami Vivekananda's teachings, so I read them, read his stories. I have adapted many things taught by him in life. He has said that follow your dreams, and if you work hard towards your goal, then your dreams will definitely turn into reality. I have followed this in my life. When I came to Mumbai for the first time, my journey was not easy either. At the same time, what I have learnt from him recently in my life is that whatever we do, it is ultimately all about finding happiness and living life with moral values. No one else can make you happy, happiness has to be found within yourself. Your happiness does not depend on external circumstances. It is not easy to read and adapt these things in life. Generally, if a film flops, we get sad, if we don't get the job of our choice, then we get upset immediately, or if the film becomes a hit, then we become happy.

Q. What attracted you to the film Rk/Rkay?

A. Rajat Kapoor is such a fabulous director. Aankhon Dekhi is one of my favourite movies and imagine the one who directed that film is offering me Rk/Rkay, what more do I need as an actor. I also auditioned for the film, which Rajat Kapoor liked and then I got finalized in the film. To be honest, working with him and his entire group was a great experience. There is a lot to learn by working with actors like Rajat Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey.

Q. Can you share something about your character in the film?

A. I am playing the character of Gulabo in the film. It is based on the actresses of 60s and 70s. We did a lot of research about this character. I talked to some actresses of that era, saw their work, read about them. I have tried to learn a little from the gestures of actresses like Waheeda Rehman, Meena Kumari. Tried to portray their style and adayein on the screen. I had to practice that a lot. Obviously they are legends, but I tried my best.

Q. You have been in the film industry for a long time. What changes do you see here today compared to your early days?

A. The biggest change that I see is that, in early 2000s, we used to see only one or two women in the crew of the film. But now I see so many girls working in film production. It feels so good. I am very happy to see this. Along with this, there has been a change in the storytelling way of films. The way women are now being shown, seems a very positive change to me. The kind of characters writers are writing now for actresses, it looks experimental. It's fun watching those characters. 10 years back, could you have imagined a series like Delhi Crime would be made and Shefali Shah, an actress in her 40s will lead the show.

Q. You have done different genre of films like Murder, Welcome, Pyaar Ke Side Effects. But your glamorous characters always dominated. Do you feel heart broken about this as an actor?

A. Not sad or regretful, but yes I hope that people remember the rest of my work too. Yes, I have played many bold and glamorous characters but I have also done many comedy films. I think people remember my glamorous image more because at the time when I was doing these films, it was not common.

Q. How easy or difficult has it been to play a glamorous or bold character?

A. It is very difficult to do bold characters on screen. Especially at that time, it was more of a task because not many girls used to be on the set. Recently, I saw Gehraiyaan and I thought What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then.

Q. You started your career with Mahesh Bhatt's film. Are you in touch with him now?

A. Yes, I keep talking to Mahesh Bhatt ji. He is also very happy about this upcoming film of mine. I haven't met him for a few months, but we talk sometimes on the phone, sometimes on WhatsApp. However, I think Vishesh Films is not making much projects right now.

Q. Apart from Rk/Rkay, what projects are you working on?

A. I have just finished shooting for an OTT show. It's a series titled Bouncer Nagar directed by Gurmeet Singh, who made Mirzapur. It's a story of a girl from Haryana. It is a comedy drama, which is releasing after Rk/Rkay.

Advertisement Advertisement

Q. What kind of characters you are looking out for now?

A. The most special thing for an artist is it's character longevity. At the same it is important to get chance to play different types of characters in their career. Re-invention is necessary. Truly speaking, I no longer enjoy doing the same glamorous roles and bold songs. It's enough. Those films gave me a lot of fame, a lot of money, but now that is all about past. Presently, it is the time to do some serious characters with some good directors. And the good thing is that now there are many opportunities in the industry. I hope the makers will approach me for serious roles after Rk/Rkay.

Q. After a long time you are going to be seen on the big screen. Nervous about theatrical release?

A. A film like Rk/Rkay is getting theatrical release, I am happy with that. Nowadays, where do small budget films get screens? It is like magic that this film is coming in theatres. Right now only big hero films get screens. It is very difficult for other small budget films to make way in theatres.

Q. Even today the film industry has to deal with sexism. What’s your take on it?

A. There is sexism in the industry and always will be. You cannot run away from it or change it. In order to look good in front of media and outside world, you will definitely make a statement that the situation has changed, but it is not so. This is the custom of Bollywood. This system which has been running for so many years, it will not change with some actresses. But now, I wonder why even fight to change it? We can also try to carve out our place in the system. Here you just need to be mentally strong, otherwise this system will eat you up.

Q. In the initial period of your career, you also had to face discrimination?

A. I should tell you that a section of the media has always supported me a lot. But there was a time when a section pseudo intellectuals bullied me a lot. They have done my character assassination, just to sell their stories. They have written so many lies about me. The bullying and harassment had really taken a toll on me. I realized that I could no longer fight it. I thought it might be time for a change, to explore other horizons and different cultures, so I left India. I felt much better amidst other culture and environment. America helped me a lot to regain my self-confidence.

Q. You have been good friends with Salman Khan. He is known to support his friends. You never talked to him about getting work in Bollywood?

A. No, I've really never talked to him about it. Salman knows me very well and I think if he will see any role that suits me, he will definitely approach me. In my experience, I feel that when you work with A- list heroes, there are certain dynamic involved that I am not comfortable with. Here I am not talking about Salman because I have never worked with him. But, once I was shooting in Dubai with a very big hero and he used to knock on my door at 3 o'clock in the night. That really used to terrify me. I am not comfortable in this kind of dynamics. I am a very strong personality and I can never compromise on my values. And so, I guess, they never cast me in their films. However, I am very happy, I have found a place in Rajat Kapoor's film.

Q. A lot spoken about your relationships also. What would you like to say?

A. (Laughs) No, I am not in a relationship with anyone, I am absolutely single.

Q. What kind of partner do you like to have?

A. Someone who does not have any problem with the world of cinema, who must be comfortable with my popularity. Let me tell you, not only in India but also in foreign countries, men have a lot of apprehensions dating independent women. I want someone who let you be the way you are and don't try to change you.

Q. Do you miss anything from your life before coming to the movies?

A. I miss my naivety. I was so naive, that when I came to Mumbai rebelling against my family, I felt that I had won the world. I just packed my briefcase and came to Mumbai thinking that now I will make a name in the world. While this does not happen. No one was with me at that time. (Laughs) When money comes, fame comes, Mercedes comes, then everyone happily comes to you, but no one comes during the time of struggle.

Q. What kind of struggle do you have to face today?

A. The struggle to get a good role, the struggle to make a different place for yourself. It will always be there and it should be there. It gives you the passion to move forward.

Q. You have spent a long time in the film industry. What message would you like to give to the aspiring artists, especially girls coming to the industry?

A. I would just say chase your dreams. Family pressure cannot keep you away from your dreams. I am saying this because in India women have to give many sacrifices for the sake of the family. A lot of emotional blackmail is done to girls in the name and honour of the family. That's why I tell everyone that it is very important to be financially independent.