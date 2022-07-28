Q. You have spent more than two decades in the film industry. How do you see this journey?

A. I have always been in love with cinema. This love connected me with this industry. I like everything related to films, that's why I have been working continuously. Now I realise that even cinema has started loving me back. And once cinema started loving me, I think it blessed me with the numbers of years I am here. That's the best gift cinema has given me. Stardom will come and go, I don't focus on it.

Q. What attracted you the most about cinema?

A. When the hero enters the screen and the crowd applauds, whistles, the love they get.... I loved it. I wanted that love and that affinity. I came into the industry looking for the love of the people. But it took many years to deliver the first hit. When I came here, my challenge shifted. Leave the popularity, I just wanted to give a hit film. Without it I was not going to go back home. But it took 7-8 years to get that one. Initially, as a hero, I was getting rejections almost from everywhere, so I did supporting roles. From there I also went to television for some time. Then came from TV to films and started doing supporting roles. And after that, I got a chance to play a lead.

Q. After such a long journey, now what do you keep in mind while choosing films?

A. I think we all have a child like quality hidden in us. I am not that mature in choosing scripts. I am still taking chances, I keep looking for something new. I think if you become mature, you will not like cinema. There is a child hidden somewhere in all of us that's why we still like to watch the action scenes, comedy, or jumping from one building to another. I don't stick to the point with the script that this is what I want. I sit like a blank page, listen and if the story gets me hooked, I say yes. Then I don't ask myself what attracted me, but yes, I don't force myself to like a story too.

Q. You have also directed many movies. Any plans to take the next step in that direction?

A. Even after giving hits, there was a time when I used to be the choice after many people's rejections. The scripts used to come to me only after many people rejected that. Although the makers used to say that I am their first choice (smiles). And at that time I did not even ask any question because there was a fear to loose that film too. So, I have seen such days.

At that time, I started directing movies to just stay in the industry. I directed 6 films and I established myself back. At that time I understood one thing, that a flop film does not kill the actor inside you, but the day nobody is writing for you, an actor dies. Every morning when you wake up and realise that no one is writing for you, that feeling is the most painful.

Today I see that so many roles are being written for me, so it seems like there are so many painters who want to make a painting and I am a colour of their painting. I want to give my hundred per cent to the writers and directors who make films with me today. And if I get to see that downfall once again, then maybe I will start writing again, I will direct films and will try to give one more hit.

Q. Looking back, how satisfied are you with your work?

A. (Smiles) I don't like to look back. All those who came with me are still near to me, so there was no need to look back. For me, life is all about looking ahead. But I do I feel that I am able to handle the life ahead with confidence only by the lessons I have learnt so far in life. I believe that success has not taught me anything, whatever I have learnt, I learnt from the downfall.

Q. What is the definition of heroism to you? And how important do you consider it in movies?

A. Heroism is for me is, who understands humanity. As far as films are concerned, yes heroism is important, but equally important is having a good story, good dialogues and good songs. Yes, heroism is glorified a bit, but that too is a necessity. You even order a cake according to the glorification. Glorification is the price, you pay for it, the story is only half an hour in every film, everything else is glorification.

Q. Fans talk a lot about your fitness too. How do you see that?

A. I didn't even used to think about fitness. I didn't even go to the gym. Yes, I have set up a big gym at my home because someone had said that an actor should have a gym in his house. But still I didn't do the training. Then there was a need for a role, so I took it as a challenge. And once I started focusing on fitness, I realised how important it is. This made me feel lighter, made me feel good. I never even thought in my dreams that I would ever do a shirtless scene, that too in Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. If he had offered Dabangg 3 two-three years ago, I would have probably rejected the film just for the shirtless scene. But when Dabangg 3 came to me, I was quite confident about my body. I didn't even have to think about taking off my shirt. So yes, I think fitness matters a lot and not just for the screen, but in general too.

Q. Salman Khan is also associated with Vikrant Rona. When will we see you two next on big screen again?

A. Don't know about doing a film, but we are in touch, we meet. Long after Dabangg 3, when he saw Vikrant Rona's clippings, he asked me, 'Can I do anything?' And this question from his side was a big deal for me. Then he joined the film as a presenter. Hopefully when we come together again on screen, the same magic will be created as it happened during Dabangg 3.

Q. Vikrant Rona is releasing in many languages. It is being called a Pan pan-India film. How do you see the term 'Pan-India Star'?

A. Our effort, our passion, is to release the story we want to tell in every language so that it can be seen by all types of audiences. 'Pan-India Star' is not some great throne that I want to go sit on. See, if you make a story, a big film, obviously the budget gets high, and then the makers take an effort to show the film in every language and promote your film as widely as possible. Today films are making their own journey.

Q. You have a massive fan following. How much do you care or think about your image amidst your fans while choosing films?

A. (Laughs) When I feel hungry, I eat whatever is in front of me. Then I don't see what else is there in buffet. My fans came into my life only because of films, that's why my focus remains only on my films and not on the image. I don't even know what my image is. I keep changing myself in every film. Apart from that, the way I talk, the way I live, the way I host Bigg Boss or whatever I speak; because of that there is a different section of my fans. But I don't think about that during movies. If I do films thinking of my image, how will I be able to do something new. Every good thing that has happened in my life has happened because of films. I feel, as an actor once I say yes to a script, my only requirement is to cater the story. I love the process of cinema and work sincerely towards it.

Q. Recently you got into controversy related to language. What do you want to say on that?

A. I don't think the controversy happened because of me. I just had a conversation with my dear elder brother (Ajay Devgn) on Twitter and it ended in no time. What the politicians did later was the controversy. I know that Ajay Devgn sir is a gentleman. He never gets into any controversy. Being an elder brother and a senior, when he felt that his younger brother said something on stage that he should ask, he tweeted tagging me and I also clarified that. But yes, there was one little thing I wanted to ask that, do you understand Kannada as much as I know Hindi. That's all, and it comes under dignity, not controversy. Whatever happened afterwards, neither I am responsible for that nor he is. That is why the Prime Minister had to intervene and he calmed everyone down with just one statement. I respect him a lot and I too believe that every language should be respected. We have been loving Hindi since childhood, right, so what is there to tell in this. I have always been a fan of Kishore Kumar's songs and Amitabh Bachchan's films.

Q. Do you get affected by controversies?

A. No, I don't. I think the day I will do something legally wrong, the police will come to my house. As long as the police don't come to my doorstep, I am fine.

Q. This year many films have done record breaking business. How much box office pressure do you take?

A. When Sholay was released, did anyone have any idea that it would be so popular? Did anyone tell the makers of RRR and KGF 2 that how much the film would earn? No. I think all this happens after release. Why should I let my faith in the film weaken in the worry of the box office. I think I have made a good film, made it with lots of love, so promote it as much as you can and then leave it to the audience. If the film is good then it will work. Why to compare yourself to someone else?

Talking about RRR, names like Rajamouli were associated with that film. He himself is a brand. If Rajamouli's name was removed from that film, would everyone have the same reaction? KGF 2 came with the brand of its first film. Why did the second part earn much more as compared to the first KGF? Because that film got a lot of popularity on OTT during the lockdown days. And I would like to compliment the entire team of KGF that the way they promoted the film was fantastic. They created tremendous hype for Part 2. So now it would be wrong to compare Vikrant Rona or any film with brands like these. The business that those films did, they were worth it. If we are capable of that, then we will also be successful.

Q. Are there any plans for Vikrant Rona sequel?

A. No, at this moment there are no plans for it. But even if we make it, hopefully that too will be content driven, and not just because this film did good business. If any good story comes my way, then I would definitely like to bring part 2, why not!