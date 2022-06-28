Maayagange, An Enchanting New Song From Banaras, Is Out Now

After the massive success of Bell Bottom, director Jayatheerta is now set to to present another novel attempt in the form of his upcoming flick Banaras. The movie which stars newcomer Zaid Khan, has just seen the release of its refreshing romantic number Maayagange.

The love story which stars Sonal Monteiro as the leading lady has generated a lot of curiosity with its promos and the video song of Mayagange has further upped the interest of the audience.