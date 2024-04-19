Harshika And Bhuvann Harassed in Bengaluru: Actress Alarms Over Safety, Slams Police Inaction

Harshika And Bhuvann Harassed in Bengaluru: Actors Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa recently shared a harrowing experience on social media, detailing an incident of violence they encountered in their hometown of Bengaluru. Harshika's post begins with the question, "How SAFE are we locals in Namma Bengaluru?" and proceeds to describe an evening that took a disturbing turn.

Couple Faced Harassment and Abuse After Dinner Outing

According to Harshika's account, she and Bhuvann had been dining at a restaurant called "Karama" on Mosque Road in Pulikeshi Nagar, Frazer Town, when the incident occurred. As the couple and their family left the restaurant after dinner, they retrieved their car from the valet parking. At this point, two men approached the driver's side window and began arguing with Bhuvann about the size of the vehicle, claiming it could pose a danger if moved suddenly.

