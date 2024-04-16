Kannada Actor Dwarakish Passes Away: Bungle Shama Rao Dwarakanath, widely recognised as Dwarakish, a prominent figure in the Kannada film industry as an actor, director, and producer, has passed away at the age of 81 due to a heart attack. Dwarakish's son informed the media that he died at his house in Electronic City.

Veera Sankalpa (1964), directed and produced by Hunsur Krishnamurthy, was Dwarakish's debut film as an actor.

Actor, Producer, Director: Dwarakish's Success Saga

Dwarakish, born on August 19, 1942, grew up in Ittigegud, Mysore. He attended Sharada Vilas and Banumaiah's school for his primary education and later graduated from CPC Polytechnic with a diploma in mechanical engineering. Following his education, Dwarakish, along with his brother, ventured into the automotive spare-parts business, founding "Bharath Auto Spares" in Gandhi Square, Mysore. Despite his business pursuits, Dwarakish harboured a strong passion for acting and frequently approached his maternal uncle, renowned cinema director Hunusur Krishnamurthy, for opportunities in the film industry. In 1963, he made the decision to leave his business behind and pursue a career in acting. It is Kannada filmmaker C. V. Shivashankar who gave him the name Dwarakish.

In 1966, Dwarakish collaborated with two others to co-produce the film "Mamatheya Bandhana" under the Thunga Pictures banner. Three years later, in 1969, he achieved his first independent production success with "Mayor Muthanna," featuring Dr. Rajkumar and Bharathi in the lead roles, which became a hit at the box office. Following the success of "Mayor Muthanna," Dwarakish continued to deliver a string of box office hits to Kannada cinema for the next two decades.

Starting in 1985, Dwarakish ventured into directing films, with his directorial debut being "Nee Bareda Kadambari." He subsequently directed films for various producers, achieving success behind the camera. Some of his notable directorial works include "Dance Raja Dance," "Shruthi," "Shruthi Haakidha Hejje," "Rayaru Bandaru Mavana Manege," and "Kilaadigalu."

Following the failure of several movies, Dwarakish encountered challenges. Suffering significant losses at the box office, he faced dismissal from both his colleagues and the film industry at large. Undeterred by these setbacks, Dwarakish persevered, persisting in making movies and introducing fresh talent to Kannada cinema.

In his role as a producer, Dwarakish has been instrumental in launching numerous newcomers into the film industry. Beyond actors and actresses, he has provided opportunities to aspiring directors and technicians, earning him the title of "Godfather" among them. It was the support of these individuals, coupled with Dwarakish's steadfast commitment to cinema, that ultimately led to his long-awaited success. One of his notable productions was "Apthamitra" in 2004, which achieved resounding acclaim and success.

He holds the distinction of being the first Kannada producer to introduce Kishore Kumar to the industry, with the song "Aadu Aata Aadu" gaining immense popularity as a result.