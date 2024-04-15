Kannada Producer Soundarya Jagadish's Tragic Death Mourned By Industry: Visitation And Funeral Scheduled

Soundarya Jagadish's Tragic Death Mourned By Film Industry: The Kannada film industry is reeling from the shocking news of the sudden demise of prominent film producer Soundarya Jagadish, who was found dead at his residence in Mahalakshmi Layout, Bengaluru, yesterday, April 14, Sunday.

Advertisement

Jagadish's body was discovered at his home, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital in Rajajinagar. Unfortunately, doctors declared him deceased upon arrival. The Mahalakshmi police swiftly initiated proceedings, registering a case of unnatural death and launching a thorough investigation. Reports indicate that the angle of suicide is being probed as part of the inquiry.

Advertisement