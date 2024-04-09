Karataka Damanaka OTT Release: Find Out When And Where To Watch Shivarajkumar And Prabhu Deva's Movie

Karataka Damanaka OTT Release: "Karataka Damanaka," a drama film directed by Yogaraj Bhat, stars Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles. Produced by Rockline Venkatesh, the movie premiered in theatres on March 8, 2024.

The trailer for Yogaraj Bhat's latest Kannada film, "Karataka Damanaka," was released on Thursday. This movie signifies the debut collaboration between actor Shivarajkumar and director Yogaraj Bhat, while also marking Prabhudheva's long-awaited return to the Kannada film industry.

