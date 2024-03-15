Manjummel Boys Karnataka Box Office: Soubin's Film Makes History As First Malayalam Movie To Surpass ₹ 10 Cr

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection: The highly anticipated Malayalam film "Manjummel Boys," starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, and Balu Varghese, hit theatres on February 22, 2024.

Produced by Soubin Shahir under his own banner, Parava Films, "Manjummel Boys" has garnered significant attention as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year in Malayalam cinema.

Manjummel Boys Premise

In 2006, a group of friends from Kerala ventured to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. During their excursion, a youngster inadvertently falls into a deep cave. The tale of "Manjummel Boys" chronicles the valiant efforts of the remaining friends to rescue him.

Manjummel Boys Karnataka Box Office Collection

In a significant milestone for Malayalam cinema, "Manjummel Boys" has achieved a historic feat by becoming the first-ever Malayalam movie to surpass 10 crores in gross collection from the Karnataka Box Office. This remarkable achievement underscores the widespread appeal and growing popularity of Malayalam films beyond traditional markets. The news comes from film industry tracker AB George, who reported the milestone, marking a significant breakthrough for the film industry. The success of "Manjummel Boys" in Karnataka signifies the film's resonance with audiences across diverse regions, solidifying its status as a commercial success and paving the way for further expansion of Malayalam cinema's reach.

Manjummel Boys Cast And Crew

Chidambaram, known for directing 'Jan.E.Man', helmed the project 'Manjummel Boys'. "Manjummel Boys" stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Ganapathi, Lal Jr., Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu in key roles.