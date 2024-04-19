O2 Twitter Review: Ashika Ranganath Starrer Medical Thriller Promises To Be A Riveting Experience

O2 Twitter Review: "O2" is a Kannada medical thriller film written and directed by the team of Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar through PRK Productions. The film features music by Vivan Radhakrishna and cinematography by Naveen Kumar S. Filming began in October 2021 in Bengaluru. The movie hit theatres on April 19, 2024.

In late 2020, reports surfaced that PRK Productions would produce a film directed by debut filmmakers Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj. The film was described as a thriller, with the directors having worked on the script for approximately four years. Official production began with a Pooja ceremony in the presence of the late Puneeth Rajkumar on October 8, 2021.

