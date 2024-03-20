Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe OTT Release: Here's Where To Watch Vinay Rajkumar's Movie Online

Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, OTT Release: "Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe" is a Kannada romantic comedy movie, penned and directed by Simple Suni and produced by Mysore Ramesh under Ram Movies. Staring Vinay Rajkumar, Mallika Singh, Swatishta Krishnan, and Rajesh Nataranga in pivotal roles.

This project signifies the inaugural collaboration between Suni and Vinay. Additionally, it introduces Mallika Singh from the renowned series "RadaKrishn" and Swatishta Krishnan from "Vikram" fame to the Sandalwood industry. Filmed across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Rajasthan, and Mumbai, shooting concluded on November 7, 2023. Released on February 8, 2024, the film garnered praise from both critics and audiences alike.

Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe Synopsis

This tale follows a mystic aspiring to become a music director who embarks on a quest to find a voice that resonates perfectly with the melody in his mind. Alongside this ambition, he dreams of living with the one who possesses this extraordinary voice.

Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe OTT Release Date And Platform

The highly anticipated film, boasting an ensemble cast including Vinay Rajkumar, Mallika Singh, and Swathishta Krishnan, has made its digital debut, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative. Amazon Prime secured the digital rights for the movie, which premiered on March 19, 2024, offering viewers the opportunity to immerse themselves in its enchanting storyline from the comfort of their homes. Meanwhile, Star Suvarna has acquired the satellite rights, ensuring that audiences can also enjoy the film on television, further expanding its reach across different platforms.

