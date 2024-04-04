Yuva Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction: Yuva Rajkumar Starrer Sees Gradual Decline In Earnings

Yuva Box Office Collection Prediction: Yuva, an action-packed Kannada drama directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, marks their fourth collaboration. Featuring debutant Yuva Rajkumar, along with Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles, the film was released in theatres on March 29, 2024.

Yuva Premise

Yuva ventures to Mangalore for his engineering studies, but his volatile temper lands him in conflict with local thugs, straining his bond with his father. Upon finishing college, Yuva returns to Bangalore as a food delivery worker, gaining insight into life's struggles and his father's sacrifices. Yet, when the gangsters target his family, Yuva takes it upon himself to shield them and confront the thugs to resolve the turmoil.

Yuva Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Yuva earned an estimated ₹ 7.88 crore India net on its first six days at the box office.

Day - India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 2.1 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 1.7 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 2.2 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 0.82 Cr rough data

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 0.57 Cr rough data

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 0.49 Cr rough data

Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available)

Total ₹ 7.88 Cr

Yuva Cast And Crew

The ensemble of Yuva features Yuva Rajkumar portraying the character of Yuva, alongside Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sundeep Malani, and Kishore.