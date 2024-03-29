Yuva X Review: Yuva Rajkumar Starrer Promises To Be A Gripping Action Drama

Yuva X Review: Yuva, an action-packed Kannada drama directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, marks their fourth collaboration. Featuring debutant Yuva Rajkumar, along with Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles, the film was released in theatres on March 29, 2024.

Yuva Premise

Yuva ventures to Mangalore for his engineering studies, but his volatile temper lands him in conflict with local thugs, straining his bond with his father. Upon finishing college, Yuva returns to Bangalore as a food delivery worker, gaining insight into life's struggles and his father's sacrifices. Yet, when the gangsters target his family, Yuva takes it upon himself to shield them and confront the thugs to resolve the turmoil.

Yuva Cast And Crew

The ensemble of Yuva features Yuva Rajkumar portraying the character of Yuva, alongside Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sundeep Malani, and Kishore.

Yuva, written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The cinematography was handled by Shreesha Kuduvalli, the editing by Ashish Kusugolli, and the music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

