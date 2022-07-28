777 Charlie Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Actor Rakshit Shetty made it big with his latest film 777 Charlie. The story, which is based on the relationship between a dog and his man, has secured more than Rs 100 Crore at the box office and made it one of the most profitable ventures of the Kannada Film Industry in the year 2022.

With a simple plot, free of commercial frills and formula, 777 Charlie, which was in production for several years, finally released for the movie-lovers on the big screen on June 10. Directed by Kiranraj K, the film, made on a budget of Rs 20 Crore, has joined the elite of Rs 100 Crore club.

777 Charlie charts the journey of a misanthrope Dharma, who works as a factory worker and stays alone, boozing away his nights and surviving on Idly. An escaped labrador finds her way to the colony and chooses Dharma as his owner. How they both warm up to each other is narrated in a heartful tale woven with emotions, tears, and epiphany.

As the movie is now going to premiere on the OTT streaming platform- Voot Select, 777 Charlie has been leaked online already by a couple of unscrupulous websites. The film's HD quality print is available for both download and streaming online.

777 Charlie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha, and Danish Sait as other prominent actors in the film.

Rakshit Shetty produced the film under his Paramvah Studios along with GS Gupta. Aravind Kashyap cranked the camera for the film which is edited by Pratheek Shetty. Raj B Shetty and Abhijit Mahesh have penned dialogues for the film. Nobin Paul is the man behind the soul-stirring music of the film which was released in all major southern languages.