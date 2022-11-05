Banaras Day 1 Box Office Collection: Jayatheertha's Romantic Drama Opens On A Decent Note!

Written and directed by Jayatheertha, Banaras is a Kannada romantic drama film that hit the screens on November 4. The film stars Zaid Khan as Sidharth Simha, marking his acting debut, and Sonal Monteiro in the role of Dhani, the female lead. The movie opened amid a decent buzz and gained a lukewarm response at the box office.

Banaras, as the title suggests, is a love story between two young people set against the backdrop of Kashi. Accordingly, the major part of the film was shot in Banaras with a few scenes being shot in Bengaluru. The film's dubbed versions were released in Tamil and Telugu on the same day.