Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Amulya Gowda Gets Eliminated From The Show, Rakesh Adiga Named Worst Performer

Having said that, Sudeep announced that Amulya Gowda was the first evicted contestant of the week. The actress accepted her eviction in a very positive manner and had a hearty conversation with all the members of the house for one last time. She even advised them to keep their competitive spirit high for the upcoming finale week.

Furthermore, Amulya told her good friends Divya Uruduga and Rakesh Adiga to make it to the finale as she wants either of them to bag the winning title. It must be noted that the reality show also witnessed the 'best and the worst' performer segment. While Rakesh Adiga was voted as the worst performer of the week, the best performer tag was bagged by Aryavardhan.

The housemates mentioned that Rakesh lacked a competitive spirit whilst pointing out his attitude of giving up on the task. Rakesh accepted the consensus and entered jail as part of the punishment. On the other hand, Aryavradhan was hailed for creating liveliness inside the house and for his overall performance during the various tasks and activities of the week.

Meanwhile, according to rumors, Arun Sagar is the next contestant who will be ousted from the house in tonight's episode. The show is also said to witness another mid-week eviction before the finale, in the coming days.