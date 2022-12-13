Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Amulya Gowda Lashes Out At Aryavardhan; Captain Roopesh Shetty Nominates Arun Sagar

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Rakesh Adiga and Amulya Gowda's growing friendship came under Aryavardhan's scanner. While questioning them about spending time together, Aryavardhan labeled their friendship 'boring' and 'lackluster.’

This did not go well with Amulya and she lashed out at Aryavardhan whilst asking him to 'stay away' from her. She went on to add that she is very comfortable with Rakesh and Aryavardhan has 'nothing to do' with their friendship. It must be noted that Rakesh and Amulya share a very close bond since the beginning of the show and are often seen spending most of their time together inside the Bigg Boss house. The duo is also being shipped by a lot of fans on social media.

On the other hand, the episode also witnessed the nomination process of the ongoing week. The housemates entered individually in the confession room and nominated two members for the upcoming eviction. This was followed by Bigg Boss asking captain Roopesh Shetty to nominate one candidate directly to the danger zone. Roopesh ended up taking Arun Sagar’s name to the danger zone as there were only three contestants (Arun Sagar, Amulya Gowda, and Rakesh Adiga) in the safe zone.

Roopesh had to nominate one candidate among Arun Sagar, Amulya Gowda, and Rakesh Adiga as they were the only three contestants in the safe zone. Roopesh called Arun Sagar the ultimate entertainer but chose to nominate him on the basis of his performance during the tasks. Besides Sagar, the other contestants who ended up getting nominated this week were Deepika Das, Anupama Gowda, Divya Uruduga, Aryavardhan, and Rupesh Rajanna.