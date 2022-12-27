Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Gets Eliminated In Shocking Midnight Eviction

The elimination took place in the garden area of Bigg Boss' house and Aryavardhan was the candidate who got voted out in the midnight eviction. The numerologist’s ouster hasn’t come as a shocker as most viewers had predicted that it was he and Divya Uruduga who could end up in the danger zone.

Aryavardhan commenced his Bigg Boss journey in the OTT season. He then turned out to be one of the most entertaining contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss’ ninth season. After his eviction, Bigg Boss congratulated the remaining five contestants for having made it as the finalists of the show.