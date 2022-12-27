With just four days left for the grand finale, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has witnessed a shocking eviction. Deepika Das, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan, and Divya Uruduga are the contestants who have made it into the final week but one of them had to say goodbye to show this close to the finale.
Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Gets Eliminated In Shocking Midnight Eviction
Advertisement
The elimination took place in the garden area of Bigg Boss' house and Aryavardhan was the candidate who got voted out in the midnight eviction. The numerologist’s ouster hasn’t come as a shocker as most viewers had predicted that it was he and Divya Uruduga who could end up in the danger zone.
Aryavardhan commenced his Bigg Boss journey in the OTT season. He then turned out to be one of the most entertaining contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss’ ninth season. After his eviction, Bigg Boss congratulated the remaining five contestants for having made it as the finalists of the show.
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Mid-Week Eviction: Divya Uruduga Or Aryavardhan To Get Eliminated Before The Finale?
- Pratham, Shashi Kumar, Shine Shetty - Bigg Boss Kannada’s Previous Winners And Here’s What They Are Up To Now
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Wins Last 'Kicchana Chappala' Of The Season For THIS Reason
- Bigg Boss Kannada Finale: Fans Say Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty Are Top Contenders For Winner, Runner-Up Title
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: After Amulya, Arun Sagar Gets Eliminated After Spending 93 Days In The House
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Amulya Gowda Gets Eliminated From The Show, Rakesh Adiga Named Worst Performer
- Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9’s Finale To Be Held On THIS Date, Double Elimination To Take Place This Week!
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Former Winner Manju Pavagada Enters The House As Special Guest, Turns Task Master Of Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Arun Sagar Breaks Down On Learning About Daughter’s Injury; All Housemates Get Nominated
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Senior Contestant Anupama Gowda Gets Eliminated From Kiccha Sudeep’s Show
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Deepika Dons Interesting Disguise; Aryavardhan & Rajanna Accuse Each Other In Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s Prashanth Sambargi Opens Up About His Controversies: I Voiced Out Only When Situation...
Read more...