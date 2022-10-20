Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Captain Deepika Punishes Rupesh For Breaking Glass, Latter Condemns Her Decision In Task

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Rupesh Rajanna grabbed the attention of captain Deepika Das as he ended up breaking a glass while washing the vessels. The incident, which happened in the kitchen area in the morning, resulted in Deepika informing the housemates about imposing punishments and asking them not to take it personally.

Since Roopesh had earlier broken a glass as well, Das imposed punishment on the latter where he was asked to clean the washroom all by himself that night before going to bed. Although Roopesh accepted the punishment without any objection, Divya Uruduga raised an objection to the captain’s decision. In her defence, Deepika averred that she has the privilege of taking certain decisions on the spot as she is the captain of the house. She even mentioned that imposing punishments will help everyone follow the house rules properly.

Meanwhile, a lot of arguments between the contestants and the captain during the 'Odd one out' task. It all started when Bigg Boss initiated a task between two teams who were asked to write a set of five words in which one word did not have any similarities between the other four words. The opposite team had to then identify the odd word but trouble started when Deepika had to evaluate the set of words.

When she started deducting points, Rupesh accused the actress of favouring the other team. Rajanna lost his cool and even walked out during the evaluation whilst alleging that Deepika was being partial to the opponent team.

However, Das continued with the task and announced Prashanth Sambargi's team as the winner of the game.