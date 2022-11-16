Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Contestants Get Physical During Task; Bigg Boss Punishes Them For Violating Instructions

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, the contestants were divided into two groups for the captaincy contender task of the week. Amulya Gowda and Arun Sagar were selected as the captains of the teams and the housemates were assigned the role of workers who manufacture stuffed toys. Bigg Boss had turned the house into a 'Toy factory' and the necessary items to make the stuffed toys were provided by him at equal intervals of time through a small opening in the garden area.

However, things took a rather ugly turn as various contestants started accusing their opponent team members of getting too physical during the task. Amulya and Anupama Gowda were seen accusing Vinod Gobargala of pulling their hair while picking up the items to manufacture the stuffed toys. Not just them, but most of the other housemates also accused one another of pulling each other's hair while snatching cotton from their hands. Soon, accusations turned into a nasty verbal spat with the contestants blaming their opponent teammates for being very reckless in the game.

Soon, Bigg Boss sent a notice to the teammates asking them not to go overboard while collecting the amenities as most of the contestants were seen violating the rules of the toy-making task. BB decided to send a notice to the teammates asking them not to go overboard while collecting the amenities they were being provided through the opening. However, in spite of the warning, the housemates continued to push the limits in grabbing the supplies.

As a result, Bigg Boss decided to punish the teammates for violating his mandate. He asked the team captains to suspend one contestant from each of their teams. While Amulya announced Prashanth Sambargi as the suspended candidate, Arun decided to suspend Vinod Gobargala from his team. BB then mentioned that Prashanth and Vinod would be suspended until further notice.