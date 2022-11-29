Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Contestants Get To Meet Family Members, Divya And Rakesh Reunite With Their Mothers

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, the contestants got a chance to reunite with their family members. Bigg Boss announced that the ongoing week has been dedicated to family reunions. The first set of contestants to reunite with their loved ones were Divya Uruduga and Rakesh Adiga.

The former got extremely emotional on seeing her mother and even requested her mom to sing a song for her. Rakesh, on the other hand, was bursting with happiness as he hugged his mother and welcomed her inside the Bigg Boss house during his captaincy week.

Things got even more interesting as Bigg Boss placed a twist in the task as the contestants had to choose the time limit they get to spend with their family members. For the unversed, the family reunion will continue in the upcoming episodes as the contestants will get to meet and spend a limited amount of time with them.

Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Rupesh Rajanna's impulsiveness compelled Bigg Boss to punish the housemates by taking away their luxury budget items. For the unversed, BB had asked the contestants not to discuss the nominations but Rajanna ended up communicating with Roopesh Shetty when he exited the confession room.

As a result, Bigg Boss decided to confiscate all the luxury amenities that the contestant had opted to purchase with their 1200 points. Rupesh’s brash move might also result in him being voted as the 'worst performer' of the week in the coming days.