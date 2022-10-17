The third eviction of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 took place over the weekend. Host Sudeep announced that Darsh Chandrappa was the one who was being eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. It must be noted that the actor-entrepreneur was accompanied by Mayuri Kyatari in the danger zone.
Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Darsh Chandrappa Gets Eliminated From The Show
