Bigg Boss Kannada 9: SHOCKING!!! Deepika Das Gets Eliminated From The Kiccha Sudeep Show

In Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Kiccha Sudeep announced that Deepika Das was being eliminated from the house. It must be noted that Prashant Sambargi and Deepika were in the bottom two this week and host Sudeep revealed that the latter was the one who ended up receiving the least amount of votes from the viewers.

The actress’ eviction came as a big shock to everyone as she was touted as one of the strongest contenders on the show. Before exiting the house, Deepika thanked everyone and apologized if she had hurt anyone in the game. She then thanked Bigg Boss and made her exit from the main door of the house.

Deepika then joined Sudeep on the BB stage and opened up about her journey on the show. For the unversed, Das had previously participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada. She and a few other former contestants were recently chosen to be a part of the show for a second time, as season 9’s theme happens to be about the clash between new and former members of the house.

Sudeep appreciated her game this week and asked her about the difference between this season and the previous season. Deepika confessed that she isn’t an extroverted person and it was kind of expected that she would have a tough time as the new bunch of contestants are extremely unwilling to listen to anyone.

The host played her journey video and the actress got very emotional. She fondly remembered her former contestants from season 7 and thanked the host for her second innings. On being quizzed about who should win Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Das took contestant Anupama Gowda’s name.