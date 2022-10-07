Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya And Sanya Outshine Deepika And Roopesh In The Balancing Task

The ongoing tasks to become captaincy contenders have resulted in many twists and turns in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house this week. The contestants have been giving it their all to gain eligibility to contest in the upcoming captaincy task. The race has gotten tougher with each passing day as the latest task initiated by Bigg Boss required the contestants to balance a circular plate with their feet.

Divya Uruduga and Sanya Iyer from Team Vajrakaaya competed against Deepika Das and Roopesh Shetty from Team Vajrapade. The members from both teams performed well in the task and were seen balancing the circular plate in the garden area. It must be noted that the participants were also given a handlebar for support and balance.

The task went on for more than four hours at a stretch and even crossed two levels as both the teams gave tough competition to one another. Eventually, though, Deepika and Roopesh ended up committing a foul which led to disqualification from the game. As a result, Divya and Sanya emerged as the winners of the balancing task.

After acing the game, team Vajrakaaya enjoyed their victory as they procured the eligibility to contest the upcoming captaincy contender task of the week. Anupama Gowda, who is leading the team as its captain, hailed his teammates for their efforts.

It must be noted that Team Vajrakaaya has to select four contestants amongst them to participate in the upcoming captaincy task. Meanwhile, the other housemates were also seen lauding Deepika and Roopesh for having given tough competition to their opponents.