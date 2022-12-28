Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga's Rumored Boyfriend Aravind KP Enters As Guest, Surprises Her

For the unversed, Aravind and Divya first met each other on season 8 as contestants. They soon became really good friends and their bond was loved by the audience. Even though they haven’t admitted it publicly, the duo is rumored to be dating each other for quite some time now. Fans have been shipping them as a couple on social media as well.

As a result, the makers of Kannada Bigg Boss decided to send Aravind KP to surprise the actress. The former contestant entered through the storeroom to surprise his rumored girlfriend. As soon as he entered as a guest inside the glasshouse, Divya came running to hug him. Uruduga also sang a song for Aravind, which she has written and composed all by herself.

Since she previously fought with Rupesh Rajanna regarding the credits of another song, Aravind KP was seen teasing Divya to pen down the credits for the song. The episode truly turned out to be a treat for Divya and Aravind's fans as they get to witness their reunion inside the Bigg Boss house.

Advertisement

It must be noted that Aravind KP introduced Divya Uruduga as one of the senior contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 during the premiere episode of the show. He had also grooved to a peppy number whilst welcoming the actress on the stage. The rumored lovebirds spoke about their bond with host Sudeep and even reminisced about their time together in the previous season.