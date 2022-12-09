Divya Uruduga, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house as one of the senior contestants, sent special birthday wishes to her rumored boyfriend Aravind KP in a recent episode. It must be noted that the latter, who was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, celebrated his birthday yesterday (December 8). While wishes poured in for the bikers on his special day, it was the actress’ special gesture that got everyone talking on social media.
Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga Wishes Rumored Boyfriend Aravind KP On His Birthday With Special Gesture
In spite of all the hustle and bustle of the house, Divya made sure to wish her rumored boyfriend a very happy birthday in a special way. Uruduga, who has no access to any stationary in the glasshouse, managed to make a model of a bike with a birthday message for Aravind KP. Her special gesture has won their fan’s appreciation.
While wishing him a happy birthday, Divya also mentioned that Aravind is like a celebration in her life and that she always cherishes and celebrates him. She even asked Aravind to continue to make India proud and inspire the youngsters with his achievements. She wished KP all the happiness and love from the Bigg Boss house whilst hoping that he was celebrating his birthday with his near and dear ones.
For the unversed, Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP first met each as contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada 8 in 2020. The duo developed a close bond on the reality show and were very vocal about their feelings for one another on many occasions. However, they are yet to officially announce their relationship status.
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Finale: Manju Pavagad Is The Winner Of The Show, Bags The Trophy Along With Rs 53 Lakh
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Grand Finale Highlights: Manju Pavagad Lifts The Bigg Boss Trophy
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Who Will Win This Season Of The Sudeep Show?
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Aravind Wins Two Lakh Rupees; Manju Receives Special Shout Out From Shivarajkumar
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Housemates Get A Chance To Win Rs 2 Lakh; BB Offers To Fulfil Contestants' Wishes
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 29 Highlights: Contestants Receive Series Of Tasks To Earn Luxury Budget Items
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 22 Highlights: Housemates Give Each Other Tough Fight In Captaincy Contender Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Second Innings July 12 Highlights: Divya Uruduga Gets Badly Injured During Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 8 Highlights: Prashanth Sambargi Calls Divya Uruduga An Unfair Captain
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 7 Highlights: Priyanka Gets Upset With Divya Suresh & Shamanth During The Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 6 Highlights: Housemates Get Opportunities To Earn Money In Captaincy Contender Task
- Bigg Boss Kannada 8 July 5 Highlights: Divya Uruduga Saves Shubha Poonja From This Week’s Nominations