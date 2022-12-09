Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga Wishes Rumored Boyfriend Aravind KP On His Birthday With Special Gesture

Divya Uruduga, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house as one of the senior contestants, sent special birthday wishes to her rumored boyfriend Aravind KP in a recent episode. It must be noted that the latter, who was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, celebrated his birthday yesterday (December 8). While wishes poured in for the bikers on his special day, it was the actress’ special gesture that got everyone talking on social media.

In spite of all the hustle and bustle of the house, Divya made sure to wish her rumored boyfriend a very happy birthday in a special way. Uruduga, who has no access to any stationary in the glasshouse, managed to make a model of a bike with a birthday message for Aravind KP. Her special gesture has won their fan’s appreciation.

While wishing him a happy birthday, Divya also mentioned that Aravind is like a celebration in her life and that she always cherishes and celebrates him. She even asked Aravind to continue to make India proud and inspire the youngsters with his achievements. She wished KP all the happiness and love from the Bigg Boss house whilst hoping that he was celebrating his birthday with his near and dear ones.

For the unversed, Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP first met each as contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada 8 in 2020. The duo developed a close bond on the reality show and were very vocal about their feelings for one another on many occasions. However, they are yet to officially announce their relationship status.