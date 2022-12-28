Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Meet The Five Finalists Of The Show & Take A Look At Their Journey In The House

Divya Uruduga

After being season 8’s finalist, Divya Uruduga once again entered Bigg Boss house as a senior contestant this year. The actress, who is known for her positive attitude, has yet again made it to the grand finale of the ongoing season. She was always at her competitive best and also won quite a few individual tasks inside the Bigg Boss house. Divya also attracted a lot of attention outside the house for her rumored relationship with KP Aravind.

Rupesh Rajanna

Amidst all the other seniors, Rupesh Rajanna is the only 'newbie' contestant to make it to the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Rajanna, who is known for his share of controversies and fights inside the house, has always been vocal about his opinion and point of view with the housemates. He came also came into the spotlight for his rift with evicted contestant Prashanth Sambargi.

Rakesh Adiga

Rakesh Adiga commenced his Bigg Boss journey on the OTT season alongside Roopesh Shetty. The actor, who is fondly known for his calm and composed nature, is the only contestant of this season who has hardly engaged in verbal spats with his co-contestants. Rakesh even developed several close friendships in the house whilst also giving his 100 percent during the tasks.