Bigg Boss Kannada Finale: Fans Say Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty Are Top Contenders For Winner, Runner-Up Title

Besides Rakesh and Roopesh, the other contestants in the finale race are Divya Uruduga, Deepika Das, Aryavardhan, and Rupesh Rajanna. However, many fans and former contestants are of the opinion that either Rakesh or Roopesh will win the show. It must be noted that both of them started their Bigg Boss journey in the OTT season.

Rakesh, who is a known face in the Kannada film industry, has wowed one and all with his performance on the show. Be it his calm and collected composure or friendships with contestants such as Sonu and Amulya Gowda, the 36-year-old has showcased many endearing sides of his personality in the glasshouse.

Roopesh, on the other hand, has had one of the biggest growth curves in the history of the show. The former RJ, who has become a household name, has won hearts by showcasing his vulnerable side in front of the audience. His special friendship with Sanya Iyer was also very well received by the viewers.

It must be noted that the race to win the Bigg Boss trophy is going to be a neck-to-neck battle between the duo as they both enjoy a big fan following outside the house. However, based on our prediction, Rakesh is slightly ahead of Roopesh and in all likelihood, will win season 9. Meanwhile, Shetty could end up being the first runner-up of the show followed by Rajanna in third place.

Advertisement

The finale of Sudeep’s Bigg Boss will air on Colors Kannada Channel. The show will also be available for streaming on the Boot app.