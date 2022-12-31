Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Rakesh, Roopesh & Deepika Emerge As Top Three Contestants, Roopesh Wins The Show?

After his ouster, Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, and Deepika Das ended up emerging as the top 3 contestants of season 9. Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with reports of Roopesh Shetty emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Fans have been congratulating the actor RJ for bagging the coveted trophy.

For the unversed, Shetty saw super success with the film 'Girigit'. Roopesh got a chance to come to Bigg Boss after seeing the acting of this film and he was recognized as a strong competitor in both the OTT and TV seasons of Kannada Bigg Boss. It is rumoured that Roopesh ended up getting over 60 lakh votes from the viewers. He was awarded a cash prize of Rs 60 lakhs along with the trophy.

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 started on September 24 and featured a total of 15 contestants namely Arun Sagar, Ashwini, Mayuri, Deepika Das, Nawaz, Divya Uruduga, Darsh Chandrappa, Prashant Sambaragi, Amulya Gowda, Sanya Iyer, Rupesh Shetty, Vinod Gobragala, Neha Gowda, Aryavardhan Guruji, Rakesh Adiga, Aishwarya, Rupesh Rajanna, Kavyashree, and Anupama Gowda.