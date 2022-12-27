Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Shine Shetty, RJ Prithvi & Other Former Contestants Support Deepika Das

Meanwhile, former contestants such as Priyanka Shivanna, RJ Prithvi, Bhoomi Shetty, and Vasuki Vaibhav have been rallying up support from Deepika, who was also their co-contestant during season 7 of the reality show. In the videos that are being surfaced online, the season 7 squad is seen urging their social media fans and followers to vote for Deepika Das and make her the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

RJ Prithvi took a walk down memory lane and reminisced the moment when Deepika had hosted a lavish party post the finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Whilst mentioning that he will host a party for Deepika this time, Prithvi also lauded the actress for her performance in on season 9 in his video. On the other hand, Vasuki Vaibhav also hailed Das for her individuality and requested his fans to vote for her. Bhoomi Shetty and Priyanka Shivanna, too, praised the actress and urged their fans to vote.

Meanwhile, it must be noted that season 7 winner Shine Shetty was the first person to praise Deepika for her performance in the ongoing season whilst mentioning that the actress deserves to be in the finale this year. In his video, Shetty spoke highly about her performance and competitive spirit in the tasks, and has turned out to be an exceptional contestant. It must be noted that Shine and Deepika shared a great rapport when they were inside the Bigg Boss house.