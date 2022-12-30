Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Grand Finale: Sudeep Set To Kickstart The Ceremony, Here's What To Expect From Gala Event

The grand finale is expected to be a gala affair and there is a lot to look forward to in the upcoming finale episode, which is all set to commence at 7.30 pm. According to reports, two contestants among the top five finalists will be getting evicted tonight. The show will be getting its top three finalists today and the winner will be announced tomorrow.

Meanwhile, many former contestants will be performing on the finale stage. An additional attraction of the finale will be the evicted contestants’ final reunion on the Bigg Boss stage for one last time. Host Kiccha Sudeep will also have a candid chat with the finalists. He will also interact with their friends and family who will be present in the studio audience.

Furthermore, adding to the fun element, there will be awards celebrating the 'oops moments' of the season. The makers will also play a sum-up video journey of the finalists on the screen. Some power-packed performances will even be a part of the tribute to the finalists.

Along with the trophy, the winner of the reality show will take home a sum of Rs 50 lakh as prize money. The first runner-up, too, will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs. For the unversed, the voting lines were open until 10 am on Friday and both Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are expected to win the competition based on current trends.