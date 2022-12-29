To up the ante ahead of the finale, the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada have decided to bring in former contestants as special guests in the final week of the show. After Aravind KP’s appearance in yesterday’s episode, Vasuki Vaibhav is the next one to be entering the glasshouse. In a promo of the same shared by Colors Kannada, we see Vasuki Vaibhav making a surprise entry.
Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale Week: After Aravind KP, Season 7 Contestant Vasuki Vaibhav To Enter As Guest
The season 7 contestant is even seen hiding and playing pranks with the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 9. However, his reunion with Deepika Das, who was also the finalist of season 7 alongside Vaibhav, is what is grabbing the most amount of eyeballs in the promo. It must be noted that it was Deepika's wish to reunite with her season 7 buddies.
During the wish-granting activity, the actress requested Bigg Boss to fulfill one of her wishes inside the BB house. Meanwhile, according to the sneak peek, Vasuki is seen spending some quality time with the finalists. He motivated them and lightened up the mood by dancing, singing, and sharing some jokes.
All in all, the former contestant clearly seemed to have had a good time as a guest. Earlier, the singer-composer had lent his support to finalist Deepika Das ahead of the grand finale. Vasuki took his social media handle and hailed Deepika for her individuality throughout Bigg Boss Kannada 9 whilst requesting fans to vote for the actress.
The grand finale of BB Kannada will air in two parts this Friday and Sunday. There are five contestants who have made it as the finalists and Host Kiccha Sudeep will reveal the audience’s mandate in a grand ceremony, which will also be graced by the evicted members of the house.
- 'Divya Should Have Gone Instead Of Aryavardhan,’ Fans' Reaction To Bigg Boss Kannada 9’s Midweek Eviction
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Divya Uruduga's Rumored Boyfriend Aravind KP Enters As Guest To Surprises Her
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Meet The Five Finalists Of The Show & Take A Look At Their Journey In The House
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Here’s A Peek Into The Whopping Prize Money Of The Winner
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Finale: Shine Shetty, RJ Prithvi & Other Former Contestants Support Deepika Das
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Gets Eliminated In Shocking Midnight Eviction
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Mid-Week Eviction: Divya Uruduga Or Aryavardhan To Get Eliminated Before The Finale?
- Pratham, Shashi Kumar, Shine Shetty - Bigg Boss Kannada’s Previous Winners And Here’s What They Are Up To Now
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Aryavardhan Wins Last 'Kicchana Chappala' Of The Season For THIS Reason
- Bigg Boss Kannada Finale: Fans Say Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty Are Top Contenders For Winner, Runner-Up Title
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: After Amulya, Arun Sagar Gets Eliminated After Spending 93 Days In The House
- Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Amulya Gowda Gets Eliminated From The Show, Rakesh Adiga Named Worst Performer